Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 3,688 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 21.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.20.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.