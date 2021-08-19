Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $200.34. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,367. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

