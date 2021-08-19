Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Incyte worth $30,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. 12,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

