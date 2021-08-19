Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 115,433 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,433 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Exelixis worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 24,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

