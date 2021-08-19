Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $357.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

