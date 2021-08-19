Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87,770 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

BBBY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 51,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825,558. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

