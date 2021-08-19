Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

NNN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 2,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

