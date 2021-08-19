Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

