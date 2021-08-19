Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,711,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 15,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman sold 28,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $1,320,026.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,554.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,734 shares of company stock worth $8,149,476. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

