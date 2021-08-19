Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 347,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

