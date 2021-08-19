Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hubbell worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,791. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $208.45. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

