Cambiar Investors LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,232. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.