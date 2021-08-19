Cambiar Investors LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $30,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 48,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.