Cambiar Investors LLC Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,172 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,963 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $32,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

