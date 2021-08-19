Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $213.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

