Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,977. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

