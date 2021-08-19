Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.