Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,311. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

