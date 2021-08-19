Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,311. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

