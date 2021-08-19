Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.34. 2,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

