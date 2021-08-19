Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 271,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

