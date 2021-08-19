Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $10.19 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

IPGP traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.67. 5,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,201. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.59.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

