Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $28.30 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 369,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,301,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,242. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.