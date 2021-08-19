Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $28.30 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 369,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,301,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,242. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

