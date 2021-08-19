Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.39% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $50.99. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

