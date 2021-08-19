Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $73,006,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.37 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

