Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $33,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.73. 16,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

