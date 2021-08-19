Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.