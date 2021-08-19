Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of WEX worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $70,909,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $43,746,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

