Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $57.54 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,865,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,538,000. Vipshop makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.42% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

