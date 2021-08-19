Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMBM. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of CMBM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,831. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

