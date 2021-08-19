Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMBM. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.
Shares of CMBM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,831. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
