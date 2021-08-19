Canaccord Genuity Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.31.

GEI stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 208,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,849. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.67.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

