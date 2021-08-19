Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CM opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

