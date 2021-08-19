Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CM opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.
CM opened at C$148.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$149.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.
In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 over the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$153.65.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.