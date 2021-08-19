Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$148.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$144.38. The stock has a market cap of C$66.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$149.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last 90 days.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.65.

