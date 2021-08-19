Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$255.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CP opened at C$89.77 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$74.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

