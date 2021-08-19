Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 6,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,913. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

