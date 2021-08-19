Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,368,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,672,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

CFPZF opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.47 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.