Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.61. Cango shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 6,079 shares.

CANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $554.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

