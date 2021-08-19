Cannabis Wheaton Income (XLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE: XLY) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Cannabis Wheaton Income was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating.

8/17/2021 – Cannabis Wheaton Income had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Cannabis Wheaton Income was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2021 – Cannabis Wheaton Income was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating.

7/23/2021 – Cannabis Wheaton Income had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

TSE XLY opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.