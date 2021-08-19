Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 71,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 343,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

