Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Cannae worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cannae by 90.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.