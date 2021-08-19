Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 28,364 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.07% of BCE worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 25,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.