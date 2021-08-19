Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 656 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 783.7% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,722.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,635.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.