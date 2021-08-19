Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 7,175 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

