Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 8,757 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. 15,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

