Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 9,704 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,413. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

