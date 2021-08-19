Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.43. 75,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

