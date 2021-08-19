Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.09% of Ares Management worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARES traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,488. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

