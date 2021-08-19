Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,839. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.