Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 20,041 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Southern were worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.65. 31,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,777. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

