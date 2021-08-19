Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 31,017 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.54% of Chimera Investment worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

